Nana Patole comments amid Maharashtra Assembly Election Voting

|Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
What did Nana Patole say during voting in Maharashtra? Let us tell you that voting has started from 7 am in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. This voting is taking place on 288 seats in Maharashtra. Let us tell you that this contest in Maharashtra is between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi, while the second phase of voting is being held in Jharkhand today. This voting will start at 7 am in which votes are being cast for 28 seats. There will be a contest between India Bloc and NDA in Jharkhand Assembly elections.

