NDA will take big decisions in third term, says PM Modi

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

PM Modi spoke in America about NDA's return to the central government for the third time... This has not happened in 60 years... I will dedicate my life for Swaraj... We have to move forward with three times the speed... PM Modi addressed Indians in New York... Said - I am the first PM, who was born after independence... It was not in our fate to die, it is our fate to live.