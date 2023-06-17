NewsVideos
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The NMML Society has been renamed as the 'Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society'. On June 16, the Central Government had announced its decision. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who also serves as the Society's vice-president, praised the new moniker.

