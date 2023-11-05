trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684337
Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake

|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:54 AM IST
Nepal Earthquake Update: 12 earthquakes have been felt in Nepal in the last 24 hours. 157 people have died due to the earthquake. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. Earthquake tremors have also been felt in many northern states of India.
