trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704770
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Year 2024: Looting in the name of mountain in New Year's celebration,tourist tax disrupted

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
New Year 2024: Preparations are going on for the arrival of New Year in India, New Year celebrations will start in the country after some time. There is a flood of tourists at the tourist places, but the people who went to celebrate the New Year in the hilly areas are worried. the looting of the mountain name and the tourist tax are increasing their tension.

All Videos

I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
Play Icon44:35
 I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
Play Icon7:20
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated
Play Icon9:59
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated
40 News: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tried to separate Jammu Kashmir from India, says Amit Shah
Play Icon5:55
40 News: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tried to separate Jammu Kashmir from India, says Amit Shah
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
Play Icon6:4
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization

Trending Videos

I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
play icon44:35
I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
play icon7:20
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated
play icon9:59
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated
40 News: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tried to separate Jammu Kashmir from India, says Amit Shah
play icon5:55
40 News: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tried to separate Jammu Kashmir from India, says Amit Shah
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
play icon6:4
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
Prime Top 50,New Year 2024,new year 2024 celebration,Zee News,Breaking News,New year celebration in Manali,New year celebration in uttarakhand,New year celebration in Shimla,arrival of New Year in India,there is a flood of tourists,Tourist places,Everyone is waiting,just a few hours,A music event,organized in Badarbah,Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir news,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,hindi news live,zee news tv live,tourist places noida,Tourist Tax,