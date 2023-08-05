trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644999
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NIA's big action against PFI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency has once again taken a big action on the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in India. Investigation agency raided Motihari in Bihar

All Videos

Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
play icon7:31
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed

Trending Videos

Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
play icon7:31
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
nia raids pfi,NIA raids,nia raids in ap,nia raids in bihar,nia raids today,nia raids on pfi,nia raids latest news,nia raids at pfi offices,nia raids news,ed raids pfi in money laundering case,nia raids in telangana,nia raids at sdpi pfi offices,nia conducts raids in bihar,pfi nia raids,nia raids in darbhanga,PFI,nia raids at nizamabad,nia raid on pfi office,NIA,pfi raids,nia raid on pfi sdpi,kerala raids,nia raids at pfi offices in kerala,