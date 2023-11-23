trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691408
Nihang clashes with Punjab Police in Kapurthala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Deadly Clash witnessed Between Nihang Sikhs and Police in Gurudwara. As per reports, dispute started over the operation of the Gurudwara. 1 constable died and 3 were injured during the clash
