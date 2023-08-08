trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646344
Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi!

Aug 08, 2023
The discussion on the no-confidence motion has started in the Lok Sabha. With the vigor with which the opposition is engaged in challenging the Modi government, with the same vigor the Modi government has prepared to answer it in the Parliament. In the monsoon session of Parliament, the NDA has taken a 1-0 lead by passing the Delhi Service Bill. Nishikant Dubey said that the no-confidence motion is against the son of a poor, today the no-confidence motion is against the person who has given houses to the people.

