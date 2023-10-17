trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676503
Nithari Case: After 16-year Timeline Of Gruesome Killings, Allahabad HC Acquits Koli And Pandher

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Nithari case is one of the most notorious incidents in Noida that sent shockwaves across the country. Allahabad HC acquitted key accused Surendra Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher in the Nithari murder case. The court has acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two cases and were awarded the death penalty.
