Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi and pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Samadhi today

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Atal Bihar Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Today is the fifth death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will reach Delhi today and will always pay obeisance at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's samadhi. Apart from this, he will also meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

