Nitish Kumar to visit Kolkata and talk to Mamata Banerjee,says, sources

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is engaged in uniting the opposition leaders. Will go to Kolkata by today's flight and talk to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. At the same time, he will also meet Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.