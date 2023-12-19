trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700593
Nitish Kumar's Poster Ahead of India Bloc Meeting Stresses 'One Resolution and One Nitish Required'

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
"Today, at 3 PM in Delhi, the 28 constituent parties of I.N.D.I.A are set to convene for a crucial meeting, with discussions likely to revolve around seat sharing formulas for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, posters advocating for Nitish Kumar's leadership in this coalition were visible on the streets of Patna.

