trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685527
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar's statement on sex created uproar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again made a bizarre statement inside the assembly while talking on the issue of birth control and population control. While some MLAs were seen laughing at his statement, the opposition BJP termed it 'B-grade' remark and asked the Chief Minister to step down. The BJP termed the CM ill and said that an ill person has no right to occupy the top post.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
Play Icon10:32
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
Play Icon9:9
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Play Icon2:28
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Play Icon27:44
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
Play Icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam

Trending Videos

DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
play icon10:32
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
play icon9:9
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
play icon2:28
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
play icon27:44
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
play icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar viral speech,nitish kumar speech on sex,nitish kumar speech latest,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar sex,nitish kumar today speech,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar on sex education,nitish kumar video,lalu yadav nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar on boys,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,tejashwi yadav on nitish kumar,