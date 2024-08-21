videoDetails

Not Yunus, Maulanas running Bangladesh?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

A country whose foundation is infested with the termites of fanaticism, can never have a building of progress and peace. Where hatred and oppression become the national ideology, the future is division. Bangladesh has now moved forward on this path. Violence against Hindus is becoming the national policy there. The poisonous Maulanas of Bangladesh are hell-bent on completely wiping out the Hindus. And now the Bangladeshi Maulanas are dreaming of hoisting the flag of fanaticism on Delhi.