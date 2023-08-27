trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654419
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
The Hindu organization has launched the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra (ब्रिज मंडल शोभा यात्रा) on 28 August in Nuh (Noah) of Haryana (Haryana). But the Nuh administration is trying to stop this in a scientific way. The administration has not approved the supermarket. But the Hindu organization has started this journey under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj.
