Nuh Violence Update: Assudeen Owashi's big statement on Nuh violence – Violence is the failure of the BJP government

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update: Assudeen Owashi has given a big statement on Nuh violence, Owaisi said that the violence is the failure of the BJP government, he knew that there was a video of Hindu right wing on social media, in which people were instigated by saying that we are coming to welcome us with flowers, BJP is getting weak in Haryana , That's why the riot was done.

Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
