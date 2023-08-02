trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643619
Nuh violence update: Nuh riot victim narrated the incident – ​​Firing was happening, children were crying

Aug 02, 2023
Nuh violence update: Nuh riot victim narrated the incident saying that there was firing, children were crying, father was saying what is happening, we were hiding due to fear, when the police administration came, there was terror. Police had come after 3 and a half hours, but it was good that our shops were not looted, the people who came here came with the intention of looting.

Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
 ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary

