Nuh's accused Wasim arrested!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh-Mewat, the police have arrested the accused Wasim. Wasim got shot in the encounter with the police.
