“Our heart is burning…” WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Manipur Viral Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Talking about the Manipur Violence and the viral video, West Bengal Chief Minister on July 20 called it a sin and disgraceful. Our heart is burning, it is crying, she added. She also asserted that India is fighting a battle against atrocities on women, Dalits, minorities, SCs and OBCs."Our heart is burning, it is crying. It is a sin, it is disgraceful. India is fighting a battle against atrocities on women, Dalits, minorities, SCs and OBCs. India stands for Manipur," said Mamata Banerjee.
