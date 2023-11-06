trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685034
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Following a powerful earthquake that devastated the western region of Jajarkot on November 3, the Nepali authorities concluded the search and rescue efforts. Over 150 individuals were killed when nine districts were rocked by the earthquake and nearby homes fell.
