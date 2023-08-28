trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654709
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi posted, 'VHP Shobha Yatra is threatening to go against the orders of BJP government of Haryana. Before the Nuh violence, the government knew that Muslims would be targeted under the garb of the yatra.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
play icon9:17
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
play icon1:21
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon2:5
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
play icon9:17
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
play icon1:21
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon2:5
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
Owaisi,Owaisi Speech,nuh shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh,nuh shobha yatra again,Shobha Yatra,nuh shobha yatra 2023,vhp shobha yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra live,monday shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,sawan shobha yatra,shobha yatra haryana,28 august shobha yatra,shobha yatra last monday,vhp's shobha yatra,shobha yatra par pathrav,haryana nuh yatra,shobha yatra ram navami,jahangirpuri shobha yatra,