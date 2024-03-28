Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pappu Yadav Vs Beema Bharti clash over Purnia Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news have come ahead of Bihar Lok Sabha Elections, A huge fight can be seen between Pappu Yadav and Bima Bharti on Purnia seat. The question arises that how will the elections be fought amidst clash in the party?

All Videos

Congress issues another list ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon02:00
Congress issues another list ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim
Play Icon01:12
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:27
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
ED takes big action in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
Play Icon00:58
ED takes big action in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:00
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Congress issues another list ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon2:0
Congress issues another list ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim
play icon1:12
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:27
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
ED takes big action in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
play icon0:58
ED takes big action in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:0
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin