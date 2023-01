videoDetails

Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi to name 21 Andaman Islands on the name of Param Veer Chakra Awardees

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

To mark the occasion, 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar will be named after Param Veer Chakra awardees. A model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep will also be unveiled on Monday.