Parliament security breach accused Lalit will appear today infront of Court

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Accused Lalit Jha will appear in Patiala House Court today in the Parliament infiltration case. Lalit Jha's remand has ended today. Now the question arises whether Lalit Jha's remand will be extended?.

