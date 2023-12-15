trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699404
Parliament Security Breach Update: Sonia Gandhi Supports Suspended MPs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: Questions are being raised regarding security in Parliament and politics is going on. Opposition MPs had demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. There was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha even today. At the same time, Sonia Gandhi has also come out in support of the suspended MPs.

Parliament Security Breach Update: Lalit Jha destroyed phones in Rajasthan and returned to Delhi to surrender
Parliament Security Breach Update: Lalit Jha destroyed phones in Rajasthan and returned to Delhi to surrender
Assam's Jorhat Explosion: Mild blast heard near Army gate of Jorhat Military station
Assam's Jorhat Explosion: Mild blast heard near Army gate of Jorhat Military station
VIRAL VIDEO : 73-Year-Old Bun Kebabs with Jhaag from Karachi's Culinary Tradition
VIRAL VIDEO : 73-Year-Old Bun Kebabs with Jhaag from Karachi's Culinary Tradition
Sagar Sharma Diary: Big revelation on accused in Parliament security lapse
Sagar Sharma Diary: Big revelation on accused in Parliament security lapse
Sagar Sharma Diary: Accused resident of Latur had bought smoke crackers
Sagar Sharma Diary: Accused resident of Latur had bought smoke crackers

