"Party's State President Jayant Patil Has The Right To Take Any Action..." Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
While addressing a Press Conference on July 3 in Maharastra’s Karad, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar said that state President Jayant Patil has the right to take any action against those MLAs who took oath in Maharashtra cabinet.
