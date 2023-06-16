NewsVideos
Petrol Pump faces severe damage as Biparjoy Cyclone hits Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday evening. During this, due to strong winds, there was heavy damage from petrol pump to electric poles. Due to which electricity has stopped in about 940 villages.

