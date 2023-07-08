trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632568
PM lays foundation stone of several projects worth 6100 Crore in Telangana

Jul 08, 2023
PM Modi Telangana Speech: n Telangana, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several projects worth 6100 Crore and while addressing the rally in Warangal, PM Modi made a big talk. Listen carefully what was said in this report.
