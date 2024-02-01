trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716504
PM Modi Announces Income-Tax Remission Scheme Benefiting Middle Class in Union Interim Budget 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils key features of the Union Interim Budget, highlighting a new income-tax remission scheme aimed at providing relief to 1 crore people in the middle class. Additionally, PM Modi mentions crucial decisions taken for the welfare of farmers within the budget.

