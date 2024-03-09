NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today under 'Mission North-East'. While addressing the rally in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said that when our governments had to build modern infrastructure on the border, these governments were incurring losses. Congress was playing with the security of the country by keeping our border villages underdeveloped. PM Modi reached Kaziranga National Park early this morning, where along with elephant riding he also did a jeep safari.

All Videos

1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Play Icon17:06
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Play Icon04:15
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Play Icon02:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Play Icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
Play Icon09:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!

Trending Videos

1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
play icon17:6
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
play icon4:15
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
play icon2:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
play icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
play icon9:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!