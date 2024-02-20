trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723254
PM Modi flags-off first electric train in Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
PM Modi Jammu Visit: PM Modi is on Jammu tour today. During this, he gave a gift worth hundreds of crores to Jammu and Kashmir and addressed the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first electric train in Jammu and Kashmir.

