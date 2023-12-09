trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696992
PM Modi in Global Ranking: Vishva Guru India, World Leader Modi!

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi has come on top among global leaders, PM Modi achieved 76 percent rating. Whereas US President Biden is at seventh place and British Prime Minister Sunak is at 15th place. PM Modi has become a guarantee of victory for BJP. Opposition parties also believe in Modi's strength in the elections. Modi has also emerged as a world leader in world politics.
