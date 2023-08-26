videoDetails

PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center

| Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

PM Modi Lands in Bangalore: At the time of Chandrayaan-3's landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) was on a foreign trip, where he had come to attend the BRICS conference, but his heart was in India and eyes were on ISRO's mission Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister sitting in South Africa was in constant touch with the ISRO Chief and the scientists of the Command Center. As soon as the time of landing approached, the PM himself joined the program virtually and encouraged the scientists on the success. After the end of the BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister reached Greece on a one-day visit and from there he has now directly reached Bengaluru where he will meet the scientists at the ISRO Command Center and congratulate them on this historic achievement.