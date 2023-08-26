trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653694
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
PM Modi Lands in Bangalore: At the time of Chandrayaan-3's landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) was on a foreign trip, where he had come to attend the BRICS conference, but his heart was in India and eyes were on ISRO's mission Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister sitting in South Africa was in constant touch with the ISRO Chief and the scientists of the Command Center. As soon as the time of landing approached, the PM himself joined the program virtually and encouraged the scientists on the success. After the end of the BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister reached Greece on a one-day visit and from there he has now directly reached Bengaluru where he will meet the scientists at the ISRO Command Center and congratulate them on this historic achievement.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
play icon37:2
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
play icon5:35
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
DNA: Villagers built 6 km road in 50 days in Piplikhet village of Udaipur, Rajasthan
play icon5:51
DNA: Villagers built 6 km road in 50 days in Piplikhet village of Udaipur, Rajasthan
PM Modi Greece Speech: Modi played India's sting in Greece!
play icon3:54
PM Modi Greece Speech: Modi played India's sting in Greece!
BCCI BREAKING: BCCI President Roger Binny will go to Pakistan, Roger Binny for ASIA CUP
play icon0:27
BCCI BREAKING: BCCI President Roger Binny will go to Pakistan, Roger Binny for ASIA CUP

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
play icon37:2
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
play icon5:35
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
DNA: Villagers built 6 km road in 50 days in Piplikhet village of Udaipur, Rajasthan
play icon5:51
DNA: Villagers built 6 km road in 50 days in Piplikhet village of Udaipur, Rajasthan
PM Modi Greece Speech: Modi played India's sting in Greece!
play icon3:54
PM Modi Greece Speech: Modi played India's sting in Greece!
BCCI BREAKING: BCCI President Roger Binny will go to Pakistan, Roger Binny for ASIA CUP
play icon0:27
BCCI BREAKING: BCCI President Roger Binny will go to Pakistan, Roger Binny for ASIA CUP
pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,pm modi in bengaluru today,pm modi in bengaluru isro,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,modi in bangalore today live,modi lands in bangalore,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,bangalore isro headquarters,bangalore isro company,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,pm modi isro speech,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,ISRO,Moon Mission,