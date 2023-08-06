trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645305
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi launches Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on 6 August. It is a historic moment for Indian Railways

All Videos

PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
play icon3:20
PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
play icon2:15
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
play icon11:14
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
play icon2:59
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
play icon2:27
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Trending Videos

PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
play icon3:20
PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
play icon2:15
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
play icon11:14
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
play icon2:59
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
play icon2:27
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,amrit bharat railway station,amrit bharat station scheme list,amrit bharat yojana,amrit bharat station scheme pm modi,pm modi amrit bharat station scheme,pm modi on amrit bharat station scheme,Modi,modi speech today,PM Modi,modi amrit bharat station scheme,Latest News,Infotainment,indian railway case study,indian railway economy,how indian railway works,indian railway system explained,shocking facts about indian trains,