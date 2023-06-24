NewsVideos
PM Modi LIVE: H1B visa will be renewed in America only

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of the Indian community at the Ronald Reagan Center. PM Modi said that the new India has no confusion about its decisions. Due to the hard work of you people, the respect of India has increased in the world.

