PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift worth crores to Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 laid the foundation stone of the petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery and 10 industrial projects in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said ₹50,000 crore projects are being set up in Madhya Pradesh and this will give impetus to the State’s development.
