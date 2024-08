videoDetails

PM Modi to be on Poland Ukraine Visit for three days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

PM Modi Poland Ukraine Visit: PM Modi is on a three-day tour of Poland and Ukraine from today. Today PM Modi will meet Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will also hold a bilateral meeting. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the last 45 years. Know what the program will be.