PM Modi to give reply on Opposition's No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi will reply today on the No Confidence Motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will answer the questions of the opposition on the no-confidence motion and Manipur in Parliament at 4 pm today.In the monsoon session, the lower house of Parliament debated the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government from the opposition on 8 and 9 August. Where the opposition MPs raised many questions on the government, the MPs replied on behalf of the government. After which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will answer today. PM Modi will answer on this issue in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm. Know here every update related to no-confidence motion.

