PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi's Road Show in Varanasi

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Big news is coming about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi road show has started in Varanasi, PM Modi accepted the greetings of the people by shaking hands. A huge crowd of people gathered to see PM Modi. People said that they are feeling very happy seeing Modi ji. Let us tell you that PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, he will stay in Varanasi for 25 hours. PM Modi will take part in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at 3.30 pm

