NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi's big statement on 'appeasement' politics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
PM Modi has gifted many schemes to Dadar Nagar Haveli. During this, PM Modi has also given a statement on the politics of 'appeasement'.

All Videos

Watch Video: Team India's doors were closed, now MS Dhoni changed its fate
3:59
Watch Video: Team India's doors were closed, now MS Dhoni changed its fate
GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma's fight with Hardik Pandya at Ahmedabad ground
3:16
GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma's fight with Hardik Pandya at Ahmedabad ground
Deshhit: Mafia Atiq's 'D' Company, 'Shaista' captured!
8:34
Deshhit: Mafia Atiq's 'D' Company, 'Shaista' captured!
Deshhit: Shehbaz Sharif's chair in danger, Pakistan Army Chief's coup plan ready!
8:3
Deshhit: Shehbaz Sharif's chair in danger, Pakistan Army Chief's coup plan ready!
Deshhit: Echo of 'Jai Hind' on the seashore in Sudan...Indians returning to their homeland!
5:6
Deshhit: Echo of 'Jai Hind' on the seashore in Sudan...Indians returning to their homeland!

Trending Videos

3:59
Watch Video: Team India's doors were closed, now MS Dhoni changed its fate
3:16
GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma's fight with Hardik Pandya at Ahmedabad ground
8:34
Deshhit: Mafia Atiq's 'D' Company, 'Shaista' captured!
8:3
Deshhit: Shehbaz Sharif's chair in danger, Pakistan Army Chief's coup plan ready!
5:6
Deshhit: Echo of 'Jai Hind' on the seashore in Sudan...Indians returning to their homeland!
Breaking News,Dadra and Nagar Haveli,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,Modi live,nagar haveli,pm modi live today,Modi,pm modi on dadra nagar haveli,modi live news,modi speech today,Dadra Nagar Haveli,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,narendra modi latest speech 2022,modi in dadra and nagar haveli,Modi speech,pm modi speech 2023,