trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641097
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PMO hits back at Ashok Gehlot's allegation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rajasthan today. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3 minutes address from the program so I will not be able to welcome you through speech.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon4:6
"Important Moment For Us In The Commonwealth Having India's Leadership" Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC
AAP gets JDU support over Delhi Ordinance
play icon2:31
AAP gets JDU support over Delhi Ordinance
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon4:6
"Important Moment For Us In The Commonwealth Having India's Leadership" Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC
AAP gets JDU support over Delhi Ordinance
play icon2:31
AAP gets JDU support over Delhi Ordinance
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
Ashok Gehlot,PM Modi,ashok gehlot news today,ashok gehlot interview,ashok gehlot lallantop,kejriwal on ashok gehlot,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,ashok gehlot on rajendra gudha diary,pm modi rajasthan visit,pm modi in rajasthan,PM Modi Rajasthan,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech today,Modi in Rajasthan,PM Modi news,pm modi rajasthan news,PM Modi Live,Modi,Modi speech,Modi live,pm modi ajmer,PM of India,modi live news,