Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
In a significant operation, the police in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, successfully dismantled a fake currency cheating racket, leading to the apprehension of two foreign nationals. The operation highlights the diligence and efficiency of law enforcement in combating illegal activities within the region. The suspects were allegedly involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency, particularly fake black notes, posing a threat to the local economy and public trust.

