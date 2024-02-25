trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724790
Police Constable Bharti News: Paper leaked in a deliberate manner, says Pramod Tiwari

Feb 25, 2024
Police Constable Bharti Exam: After the paper leak in the police recruitment exam, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to cancel the UP Police Constable Exam. On cancellation of UP Police Constable exam, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the paper was leaked in a deliberate manner. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi have also cornered the Yogi government regarding the paper leak.

