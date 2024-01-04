trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706237
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya, the political conflict seemed to be reaching its peak. This time NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad gave such a controversial statement which created an uproar. On one hand, the whole country is preparing for the consecration of Ram Lalla, while on the other hand, controversial statements have started on Shri Ram.

