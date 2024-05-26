videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over PM Modi 'Mujra' Remarks

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The war of reservation has escalated further in this election. The opposition has made an issue of the remarks made by PM Modi during his campaign in Bihar to attack the opposition. Battle of 24 six phases have been completed. Now the seventh and last voting battle is left. But before that, there is a wave of statements which has raised the political temperature further. PM Modi made a strong attack on the opposition in a rally in Patna amidst the controversy over reservation. The political turmoil intensified over Prime Minister Modi's statement. Congress President Kharge retorted and said that the PM should maintain the dignity of the post.