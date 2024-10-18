videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Despite the strictness of the Yogi government, spit jihad is not stopping. Now the matter has come to light from Baghpat. Where you can see this picture that how this person baking rotis at the dhaba first spits on the rotis and then puts them in the furnace. This person working at the dhaba does this kind of act not once but every time while baking rotis. Watch this video carefully how this person first turns the rotis upside down with his hands and then puts them on the furnace and spits on them with his face down.