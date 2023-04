videoDetails

Prayagraj Police prepares list of 150 questions for Atiq's Interrogation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Prayagraj once again from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for questioning in Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq is going to appear before CJM court in Prayagraj today. Regarding this, Prayagraj Police has prepared a long list of 150 questions. As per latest reports, Atiq's convoy has left Jhansi.