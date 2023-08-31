trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655812
Protest in PoK against Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
After the success of India's Chandrayaan-3, the people of Pakistan were praising India, as well as cursing the government there. The people of PoK Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets and demonstrated strongly against Pakistan. The people of PoK have talked about merger with India.
