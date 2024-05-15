Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi emotional video goes viral from Raebareli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is going viral. In this video, Rahul Gandhi is talking about his entire family's relationship with Raebareli.

