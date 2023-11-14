trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul gandhi Kedarnath visit before elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Today both Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi are in Madhya Pradesh. Both of them had a verbal encounter. Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, the Prime Minister called him the leader of fools. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted a video of his Kedarnath visit today. With this video of saints and sages, he also brought a little religious feeling during the elections. Modi also commented on this and said that some people have started making rounds of sages and saints so that their luck increases.
Follow Us

All Videos

Trudeau's 'Rule of Law' Criticised, Gang War In B.C Spreads All Over Canada, 3 Killed Amid Violence
Play Icon1:34
Trudeau's 'Rule of Law' Criticised, Gang War In B.C Spreads All Over Canada, 3 Killed Amid Violence
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Play Icon2:39
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Play Icon3:23
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
Play Icon5:39
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
How did the tunnel accident happen?
Play Icon11:23
How did the tunnel accident happen?

Trending Videos

Trudeau's 'Rule of Law' Criticised, Gang War In B.C Spreads All Over Canada, 3 Killed Amid Violence
play icon1:34
Trudeau's 'Rule of Law' Criticised, Gang War In B.C Spreads All Over Canada, 3 Killed Amid Violence
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
play icon2:39
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
play icon3:23
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
play icon5:39
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
How did the tunnel accident happen?
play icon11:23
How did the tunnel accident happen?
PM Modi,PM Modi in MP,mp election 2023,mp election news,pm modi on congres,narendra modi on rahul gandhi,pm modi on rahul,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi in kedarnath,rahul gandhi kedarnath visit,rahul gandhi kedarnath,rahul gandhi kedarnath dham,Rahul gandhi news,Kedarnath,rahul gandhi uttarakhand visit,rahul gandhi at kedarnath,Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand,rahul gandhi on kedarnath,rahul gandhi visit kedarnath,rahul gandhi kedarnath temple,Rahul Gandhi speech,